Last year’s theme for the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Nine putt-putt golf event was superheroes. This year the theme is “It’s a Jungle Out There!” Participants are asked to wear jungle attire. Prizes will be given for costumes and scores, plus there will be various raffle prizes as well. All proceeds will benefit Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.

PUNTA GORDA — This year’s theme for Fred Lang Foundation’s putt-putt golf fundraiser is “It’s a Jungle Out There!”

Jill Ferguson, president of the foundation, said the event starts at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Nine local restaurants are participating.


