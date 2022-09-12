PUNTA GORDA — This year’s theme for Fred Lang Foundation’s putt-putt golf fundraiser is “It’s a Jungle Out There!”
Jill Ferguson, president of the foundation, said the event starts at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Nine local restaurants are participating.
Groups of four, or individuals, will play a hole of putt-putt golf at nine restaurants around Punta Gorda and vie for prizes.
All are encouraged to dress in a costume for the theme.
Kelly Pomerville, spokesperson for CBHC, said some of the teams that have registered so far are Bob’s Zoo, Par-Tee in the Jungle, Hakuna Matata, Pack of Bears and Talk Birdie to Me.
The putt-putt locations are Beef O’Brady’s, Burg’r Bar, Celtic Ray Public House, Dean’s South of the Border, Dough Bar, Downtown Gator Bar & Grill, Hurricane Charley’s, Ice House and TT’s Tiki Bar.
The entry fee is $100 for a foursome or $25 per individual player. Players are asked to bring their own putter and golf ball.
Players can either walk from location to location or use the free shuttle service.
A closing party will be held at 6 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s where raffle prizes will be given out and grand prizes awarded.
Putt-putt winning categories are: lowest team score, highest team score, lowest individual score and highest individual score. There will also be a prize for most outstanding team costume.
“We max out at 130 teams; right now we have 40,” Ferguson said.
Players may register online at www.CBHCfl.org/events/ or by calling Ferguson at 412-973-0429.
Those interested in donating a gift basket, raffle prize, or give a monetary gift, can contact Ferguson.
For more information, contact Ferguson or Liz Green at 407-927-3882, or email BSOforFun@yahoo.com.
The event is presented by the Fred Lang Foundation — the fundraising arm of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, and sponsor Suncoast Beverage Sales.
Funds raised at the Fred Lang Front Nine event will be used to provide mental health services for children and families in Charlotte County through CBHC.
