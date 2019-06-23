A driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed two people will plea before Judge Donald Mason on Tuesday at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
Michel Brutus, now 25, was reportedly driving Brittany Beni, 21, and Wesley Chery, 21, home from a night of drinking on Dec. 5, 2016, just after 2 a.m.
The vehicle went off the road on the east shoulder of U.S. 41, north of Harbor Boulevard, entering a drainage ditch and striking a roadway sign and tree.
A 911 caller was getting food at McDonald's when he heard the loud crash. He went to help and saw someone trying to pull his friend out of the car. The driver allegedly threatened to shoot the witness if he reported the crash to police. The caller told a dispatcher two passengers were injured and stated, "I think he killed them."
He described the person at the scene as a black male, between 20 and 30, with no hair, wearing a black jacket. The 911 caller ran from the scene after being threatened, he told a dispatcher.
First responders found Beni deceased in the car and Chery face down in the parking lot, having been ejected at impact between the vehicle and a tree, according to court records.
The vehicle that crashed was registered to Ruth Brutus, Michel Brutus' mother, and DNA samples from the driver's airbag reportedly matched Michel Brutus. The affidavit notes no DNA would have existed on the airbag prior to its deployment during the crash.
Another friend who was with Beni, Chery, and Brutus on the night of the crash, said he had been driving Chery throughout the night until the final stop at C.J.'s. When he called Chery at 2:01 a.m., Chery said he was riding home with Brutus, according to the affidavit.
Brutus was arrested on Sept. 21, 2017. He previously attempted to plea no contest to the crime, but the plea agreement was rejected.
Linda Beni, Brittany's mother, said she'll be glad to finally be able to move on.
"Obviously Brittany will be in our hearts and in our lives forever," she said. "I don't like to say the word closure, because this is not going to be closed, but it will finally give us peace."
Leaving the scene of a crash involving death is a first degree felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Brutus' new plea is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His sentencing is likely to be the same day in the afternoon.
