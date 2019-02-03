PORT CHARLOTTE — Kentucky resident Dean Caskey was on her way to Home Depot when she found herself in a five-car crash Saturday afternoon.
Driving her black Lexus, she was at the front of the pileup, as an older car without airbags struck a silver truck on it’s way from a jewelry show, Caskey said.
Bins, debris, blood and glass shards coated Veterans Boulevard between the two vehicles. The truck’s bed had flipped up upon impact, sending the driver’s items into the street.
One patient was flown as a trauma alert by Aeromed, said Todd Dunn, a spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
Witnesses to the crash said the person who was airlifted was male.
Another person was transported by ground to a local hospital, and three victims of the crash refused medical care.
Attempts to obtain information from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Saturday on the crash were not immediately successful.
All westbound lanes were briefly blocked on Veterans Boulevard Saturday as a result of the crash. FHP was dispatched to it at 3:53 p.m.
