By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — A driver stopped on Interstate 75 Tuesday was arrested after he was found with a credit card skimmer and multiple stolen credit and debit cards, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to the arrest affidavit, a highway trooper was assisting a disabled motorist near northbound mile marker 158 when a black Honda passed in the adjacent lane without slowing down. The trooper caught up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Gregory Thermidor, 29, of Fort Lauderdale. His vehicle tag came back to a different vehicle than the one he was driving.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy who also responded found four credit cards “suspiciously located stuffed between the seat cushions on the front right passenger seat,” according to the arrest affidavit. There was also a card skimmer/recoder device under the front passenger seat, the affidavit stated.
Thermidor was searched and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. Another loose debit card was found in the glove compartment and two more in a black bag in the trunk. Cops also took $241 cash from the center console, a gold watch and two rings from the vehicle for safekeeping.
Thermidor was charged with six counts of fraud, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, six counts possession of a stolen credit card, six counts of unlawful possession of a person’s ID, and attaching an unassigned license plate. He was transported to the Charlotte County Jail where he is being held without bond.
