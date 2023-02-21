PORT CHARLOTTE — A suspected DUI driver allegedly ran a red light and rammed a trailer on Monday, according to deputies.
The crash left two people injured and inflicted heavy damage on the trailer.
Vitaly Shevyakov, 41, has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury to others and three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
He was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, DUI, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
According to his arrest report, the crash took place Monday night at the intersection of Cochran and Veterans boulevards.
The complaining witnesses alleged a black truck had run a red light at the intersection and struck the trailer that was attached to their vehicle. The truck then turned onto Cochran, and then again onto Kenilworth Boulevard.
The arrest report noted that both complainants reported physical injury as a result of the crash — one reported that he felt pain in his left leg, while the other said she felt pain in her neck and head.
Both patients were transported by EMS to an emergency room in North Port for treatment.
Deputies observed that the trailer was tipped onto its side in the road. The complainants' vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, showed visible signs of damage on the left rear fender, front bumper, headlights, taillights, and rear left window.
The driver of the black truck was later located on Sycamore Street, about a half a mile away from the crash scene, and identified as Shevyakov.
According to the arrest report, the suspect told a responding deputy that he had had "three beers" prior to getting behind the wheel.
Deputies allege that Shevyakov had "watery eyes" and produced a "strong smell of an alcoholic beverage" from his breath. He also allegedly refused to take part in field sobriety tests.
Shevyakov was then taken to ShorePoint Punta Gorda to be medically evaluated; when he was cleared, he was taken next to Charlotte County Jail.
Deputies allege that Shevyakov refused both blood and breath tests at the hospital and jail, in spite of the implied consent law.
Shevyakov's license had previously been suspended in 2019, according to authorities, and he had a previous DUI conviction in Oregon from 2014.
Shevyakov is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond, and is due to appear in Charlotte County Court on March 27.
