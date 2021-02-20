A man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning after his vehicle crashed into a concrete pole off Winchester Boulevard and Sunset Road in Englewood.
Englewood Area Fire Control District officials responded to the crash around 10:30 a.m. to assist the man, but determined he was unresponsive.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.
