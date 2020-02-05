After colliding with a Dodge pickup and firing shots out of his sunroof with a pistol, Keith Suber threw his gun at the driver of a Ford Mustang, yelling, “(Expletive), you can have my gun!” according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the pickup said he noticed Suber’s vehicle, a 2016 Subaru, two or three cars ahead of his on Peachland Boulevard as they were driving east in congested traffic, shortly before 5 p.m. The cars in between them turned onto various side streets, leaving him directly behind Suber.
Suber also turned right onto an unknown side street, while the victim continued east.
But moments later, he felt a collision from behind and saw Suber’s vehicle hit the rear of his truck, then ram into the driver’s side, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim followed Suber to obtain a vehicle registration number and report the incident to law enforcement.
That’s when Suber extended an arm outside the sunroof of his moving car and allegedly shot a gun in the air several times. The victim slowed to gain distance but continued following Suber, who he said was driving erratically, in and out of the opposite lane of traffic.
He then stopped with his driver’s side window facing the open window of a Ford Mustang, pointed his gun and threw it, striking and damaging the vehicle, an affidavit stated.
When Suber stopped in the grass off the westbound lane of Peachland Boulevard, an off-duty DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached with his body camera on. Suber voluntarily laid down with his arms and legs extended, according to the affidavit.
The deputy detained Suber with handcuffs, awaiting the arrival of Charlotte County deputies.
Suber was transported to Fawcett Hospital after a complaint of head pain from the collision. Detectives met him at the hospital and obtained a statement from him. A Glock 42 semi-automatic pistol and several bullet casings were also recovered at the incident location and seized as evidence.
Suber was charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and criminal mischief under $1,000 damage. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $150,000 Wednesday.
