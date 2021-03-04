Authorities are looking for a driver who collided with a pedestrian and another vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot in DeSoto County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
A 26-year-old Bowling Green man was standing by his Ford Focus on the grass shoulder at the intersection of State Road 31 and Carlstrom Field Road. An unidentified driver of a Nissan Altima traveling east on Carlstrom drifted right and collided with him and his vehicle, according to FHP.
The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving their vehicle behind.
The pedestrian was critically injured and transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to FHP.
If anyone has information regarding the crash, call FHP at 941-492-5850 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
