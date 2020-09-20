In the early hours of May 24, a Sunday morning, John Vinson Kilbourne, 31, was driving south on U.S. 41 approaching Edgewater Drive when he veered right, traveling across the driveway access of the Circle K at 4395 Tamiami Trail.

He struck a raised concrete curb and went airborne, hit the Fishin’ Frank’s building, overturned and landed on the roof of the building, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in May that it suspects that alcohol was involved in the crash. The case remains under investigation and charges are still pending.

According to court records, the Punta Gorda man already had an open DUI case from December, when he was arrested leaving Paddy Wagon at 2685 Tamiami Trail around 2:20 a.m. He was allegedly intoxicated, driving with no headlights, partially in the oncoming lane.

He pleaded no contest on Sept. 10, in relation to that case. Kilbourne will serve three months in jail, have his license suspended for a year and must complete 75 hours of community service, according to court documents.

Kilbourne has prior convictions for marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and has been arrested for possession of cocaine, but that charge was eventually dropped by prosecutors.