Bernard Logis named his newborn son, Wesley, in remembrance of his friend Wesley Chery, who died in a single-vehicle car crash in December 2016. When he introduced his son to Chery’s niece, she said, “He came back as a baby.”
“It’s sad that she doesn’t understand what happened to her uncle,” Logis said.
Chery’s family filled the right side of the courtroom Tuesday, while Brittany Beni’s family filled the left. Both gathered to see Michel Brutus, 25, be sentenced for leaving the scene of the crash that took the lives of their loved ones, both 21-year-olds at the time. Brutus was sentenced to 14 years in prison and eight years state probation, as part of a plea agreement.
According to court records, Brutus drove off the road on U.S. 41, north of Harbor Boulevard, around 2 a.m. Dec. 5, 2016, entering a drainage ditch and striking a roadway sign and tree. He reportedly fled from the scene after threatening a witness who tried to help.
Beni was found deceased in the passenger seat, while Chery was on the pavement, having gone through the windshield.
His mother, Mary Chery, said the morning of the wreck, she went into the school where she worked as a nurse around 6:30 a.m. She noticed Wesley wasn’t in his room and texted him later that morning asking if he was OK. She never got a text back.
When she called her husband to ask if he’d seen Wesley, he told her he would call her back. Soon after, her daughter, niece, and mother all walked into the clinic to tell her Wesley had been in a terrible accident and passed away.
“I remember falling on the clinic floor, screaming, ‘Why God? Why my Wesley?’” she said, recalling the day in an impact statement Tuesday.
Michel Brutus, she said, had the nerve to attend Wesley’s funeral while he lied about what happened.
“Today you get 14 years in prison, but my family gets a life sentence,” she said.
The Beni family also spoke Tuesday, telling the court about Brittany’s plans to become a nurse, her bright smile, and how she always expressed her love for her family by drawing a heart with the word ‘always’ inside.
“Brittany was always the sunshine when she was with us,” said her uncle, James Trapani. “We’re blessed to have so many memories, but that’s all they are, memories.”
He said the family would never get another text, a hug, or spend a holiday with her.
When Brutus took the witness stand, he said he took responsibility for lying but that it “was not a car accident,” claiming he had been run off the road by another vehicle. A few weeks after the crash, he attempted to take his own life, he said, but what stopped him was the fact that no one would ever know the truth.
“Yes, I lied in the beginning, so listening to my words now, you have no reason to believe me,” he said. “But please find the strength to tell the state troopers not to close the case.”
Several family members stormed from the room as he spoke.
Judge Donald Mason took a brief recess before returning the courtroom, telling Brutus he had to step away because, “Your words from the witness stand infuriated me,” he said. “All you had to do was say sorry... Just tell these people you were sorry, and you couldn’t do it... You should hang your head in shame.”
Mason said he wished he could impose a harsher sentence, but in this case, both families needed to move on. Both had consented to the plea agreement and stated they simply wanted peace. Brutus will also pay court costs and restitution, will have his driver’s license revoked, and must attend DUI school.
