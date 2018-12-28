The drivers of the UPS van and fuel truck that collided Wednesday afternoon in Punta Gorda have been identified, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The UPS van was driven by Port Charlotte resident John Tufano, 22, who had serious injuries and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. The fuel truck was driven by Alpha Drawdy, 61, of Arcadia, who had minor injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda.
The name of the company that owns the fuel truck was not available. Charges for the crash are pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
In an effort to travel around stopped traffic on Bermont Road, Tufano swerved into the lane where Dawdy’s fuel tanker was, driving into oncoming traffic Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Dawdy steered right in order to avoid Tufano, but still collided with the van head-on. Tufano’s van spun out, landing in the north shoulder. The fuel tanker continued into the south shoulder, with the front axle detaching from the tractor, spinning out and tipping over onto its left side.
“(We) do not have any additional updates at this time,” said Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Greg Bueno.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Paul Franklin, 43, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility and loitering or prowling. Bond: $13,500.
• Dmaurio Delrice Williams, 39, 400 block of Showalter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Bryce Edward Gaines, 53, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Beverly Theresalyn Henry, 42, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey David Clark, 52, 27100 block of Cougar Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of trafficking more than four grams but less than 30 kg of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Cynthia May Madden, 49, 23200 block of Kim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting officer without violence, resisting officer with violence and three counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $20,000.
• Lois Jean Iannucci, 54, 4300 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Ryan Arthur Spears, 34, 3700 block of El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license/revoked/habitual offender. Bond: none.
• Kalin James Gerhardt, 28, 2400 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Donald Lewie Anstett Jr., 45, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.
• Amaury Alejo-Canizarez, 24, of Miami. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Scott Christian Esenberg, 51, of Lutz, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Rogelio Villa, 39, of Immokalee, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: none.
• Torren Connell Brown, 41, of Homestad, Fla. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and criminal use of personal identification $5,000 or more. Bond: $30,000.
• Robert Carey Larsen, 29, 7100 block of Bargello St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Timothy Richard Fardo, 22, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Michael Villegas, 35, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Bobbi Michelle Leport Wolfe, 22, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mandi Jay Grant, 28, 3300 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Dustin Burnell Clough Sr., 8700 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ganimet Berisha, 33, 8400 block of Bumford Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: leaving the scene of an accident without exchanging information). Bond: $3,000.
• Joshua Garrett, 32, 600 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: resisting arrest with violence and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jeremy Cooper, 41, 700 block of Wedgewood Court, Venice. Charges: tampering or destroying evidence, hit and run resulting in property damage and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,740.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrest:
• Chaddrick Johnson, 33, 800 block of Pennsylvania Way, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Alexandra Herrera
