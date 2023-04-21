Florida Statehouse and Florida Capitol

The Florida Senate at the Florida Capitol inside the Statehouse.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE - A key Senate panel on Thursday approved a measure that would require sex offenders to be identified with red lettering on their driver’s licenses.

Under current law, driver’s licenses of sexual predators are marked “sexual predator” on the front of the cards. Sexual offenders’ driver’s licenses are marked with a numerical reference to a Florida law.


   
