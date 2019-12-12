PUNTA GORDA — Have you ever wondered what happens to old, worn or faded American flags?
They’re most likely burned if the process is done correctly.
In the United States Flag code, it’s written, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferable by burning.”
But it doesn’t have to end there.
WHAT DO WE DO WITH OUR FLAGS?
Gary Butler, executive director at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, said he gets questions all the time from museum visitors about what to do with old and tattered American flags.
“It just seemed so right for us to have a retired American flag box here at the museum,” Butler said. “People always ask us, what do we do with our flags?”
With the help of Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, the museum recently added a retired flag deposit box to the entrance hallway at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
“The whole concept of being able to take in retired flags, so fits in with the mission of the museum,” Butler said, “which is about the heritage of the American flag and U.S. history and teaching ... especially young people ... the importance of the flag. Not only raising it everyday and folding it, but also in what happens when it does get tattered. What do you do and how do you treat it with the proper respect that its due.”
ASHES OF THE FLAG ARE BURIED WITH OUR VETERANS
Charlotte Memorial has been providing their retired flag service for the past five years with several boxes set up around Charlotte County.
“We have a crematory,” said Rick Tuss, Charlotte Memorial funeral director. “When we have an honorably discharged veteran that we are going to cremate, we ask the family if we can cremate some flags with the person. They always say yes and so we put some flags in with the veteran and cremate the flags with the veteran.”
Tuss said they usually collect around 10 flags a week but have had them collected in the hundreds at times.
“If we get an over abundance of flags,” Tuss said, “then we will occasionally just burn some flags and those ashes we will take and scatter in the veterans garden at our place.”
Charlotte Memorial is at 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery in Punta Gorda.
“There are certain things you can do with the flag and still be in compliance of the code,” Tuss said. “We started retiring flags at Charlotte Memorial about five years ago. We put up a couple signs in town and we were just overwhelmed; it was unbelievable the amount of flags people were bringing in. When the museum moved here (at 900 W. Marion Ave.), it just seemed a natural extension for the flag retirement program ... we get flags in the hundreds.”
HOW DO YOU KNOW IT’S TIME TO RETIRE A FLAG?
“When the ends of the flag start to be fraying,” Tuss said. “The flap is a bunch of little threads. It’s going to go fast after that ... or if its the nylon flags, it’s not frayed but it’s really, really faded.”
Florida can be a harsh environment for U.S. flags, according to Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, a board member for the Military Heritage Museum.
“Our flags down here get tattered and torn from the wind and elements from the hot Florida sun,” Matthews told the Sun^p in an email. “It is considered sacrilegious and disrespectful to just throw them away. The deposit box gives people a place to respectfully dispose of retired flags that are no longer usable and the flags are disposed of by the funeral home when they are cremated with the remains of honorably discharged veterans.”
The process adds a level of dignity for those who served the U.S. with honor, Matthews said.
“It is just another service the Military Heritage Museum offers to our community,” Matthews said. “We are privileged to have this museum in our community.”
