A driver crashed into two cars and a pedestrian around 1 p.m. on the Peace River Bridge Thursday after reportedly dropping a lit cigarette on her floorboard of her Chevrolet HHR, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Janett McGahey, 41, of Punta Gorda, reached for the cigarette and veered right onto the shoulder, striking the left side of a Chevy 2500 driven by a 39-year-old man from Lehigh Acres, according to a press release.
The Chevy was parked behind a disabled vehicle on the right paved shoulder of Interstate 75 in Charlotte County, with lighted warning signs and traffic cones.
After striking that vehicle, McGahey then continued north, striking an 82-year-old pedestrian, as well as the disabled vehicle.
The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.
McGahey was cited for a violation of the move over law.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
