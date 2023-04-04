A Port Charlotte man was convicted and sentenced to prison Tuesday for three separate drug deals in Charlotte County, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
Scott William Hanlon Jr. was adjudicated guilty as a habitual felony offender.
In September 2021, Hanlon sold drugs to an undercover Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detective, according to a news release. He got into the detective’s car and sold him half a gram of fentanyl for $100.
A few days later, Hanlon sold two grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant who had gone to Hanlon’s house with an undercover detective.
In those cases, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years probation for each of two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance; and 10 years in prison for transportation of drug paraphernalia.
In the third case, Hanlon was a passenger in an SUV that was stopped by deputies in October 2022. A search of Hanlon revealed a black zipper pouch containing four grams of fentanyl in his sweatpants.
He was sentenced in that case to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation for trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more; and 10 years in prison for transportation of drug paraphernalia.
All of the sentences are to run concurrently.
Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson prosecuted the cases.
