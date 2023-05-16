Drug Free Charlotte County Executive Director Diane Ramseyer, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis and Assistant State Attorney Shannon Doolity look over the agenda for the 2023 Annual Prevention Awards Breakfast, held at Hurricane Charley's and sponsored by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Drug Free Charlotte County Board Member and Treasurer Bill James congratulates retiring Charlotte County Superintendent Steve Dionisio on receiving the Drug Free Charlotte Legacy Award at the Drug Free Charlotte County 20th Annual Prevention Awards Breakfast.
Drug Free Charlotte County Executive Director Diane Ramseyer with “Rally Sponsors” Charlotte Behavioral Health CEO Victoria Scanlon; Hybrid Angle LLC representative Ceres Austria; Tamiami Tavern Owner Sue Randall and Pickle Plex Board Chair Mary Corture.
Rev. Brian Armen of Faith Lutheran Church in Rotonda West, gave the opening invocation.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell was the emcee, welcoming community leaders and guests to the 2023 Annual Prevention Awards Breakfast, sponsored by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Chase Stanley shares his thoughts on receiving the Youth Leadership Award.
Tyler Chapin is the 2023 Scholarship Award recipient.
Awards Breakfast Chair and Board Secretary Ceres Austria and Pickle Plex Board Chair Mary Corture present CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell the “Rally Sponsor” award.
PUNTA GORDA — Drug Free Charlotte County held its 2023 annual Prevention Awards Breakfast at Hurricane Charley’s recently, presenting awards to individuals and organizations who have made an impact on reducing substance abuse.
Chase Stanley received the Youth Leadership award and a scholarship. Tyler Chapin also received a scholarship.
The Advocacy in Action Awards were presented to Drug Free Punta Gorda and the Englewood Community Coalition. Charlotte County government received the Mission Impact Partner Award.
Retiring Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio received the Legacy Award.
