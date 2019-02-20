It wasn’t about winning for the 120 or so runners in Sunday morning’s Drug Free Punta Gorda 5K Run/Walk.
“It’s more about personal goals,” said Nick Renaud, 17, who was the first to cross the finish line. “I think it’s a great cause; I’m happy to be a part of it.”
DFPG held its inaugural 5K fundraiser event at Charlotte High School (1250 Cooper St.) in Punta Gorda. The main run began at 8 a.m. with the first of the runners making their way around the coned-off track within 20 minutes. A children’s run was held after the main event for kids to run one lap around the stadium’s track.
Renaud runs cross country for Imagine High School in North Port and was able to finish the run under 18 minutes. An average time to run the approximate 3.11 miles in a long distance, five-kilometer race is estimated to be around 25 minutes.
DFPG raised around $6,000, estimated Katie Heck, who sits on the board of the organization.
“We feel great about the turnout,” Heck said. “It is definitely more than we expected for the first year. We ran out of (event) shirts actually. People kept signing up. More people even signed up this morning.”
The money raised will go to support educational efforts and programs that DFPG operates in Punta Gorda schools, according to Heck. Some of these efforts include poster campaigns and lunch activities at both the high school and middle school level.
“We also sponsor dances at the middle school throughout the year and engage the students in educational activities during the event,” Heck said. “The additional funds provide us the opportunity to further develop our student-led leadership group at Punta Gorda Middle School.”
Called the Student Impact Team (S.I.T.), students learn how to advocate to others on making healthy choices and why they choose to be drug free.
“We look forward to members of the team moving into the high school to develop and continue the program at that level as well,” Heck said.
Another top finisher was Ava Taylor, 12, of PGMS, who finished first in the “female youth under 14” category. She was not only happy about participating for the cause, but also because she just loves running.
“Running makes me feel happy, alive ... active,” Taylor said. “I did my best. It doesn’t matter what time you get. Everyone did great because they’re not just sitting at home, not participating.”
Drug Free Punta Gorda is a youth substance abuse coalition, serving adults, teens, children and families of the community. Creating a narrative for students to live a healthy life is just another part of the battle when it comes to drug abuse prevention.
“We’re excited about setting a narrative for kids to make healthy choices in their lives,” Heck said. “That, along with adults spreading the word and setting an example (is exciting).”
Heck urges the community to stay tuned for next year’s race.
“We were able to put this one together in just a few months. The short turnaround was great,” Heck said. “We’re going to have it around the same time next year (around Valentine’s Day) because it’s all about loving yourself and staying drug free.”
