At a recent Drug Free Punta Gorda meeting, executive director Chrissie Salazar spoke to attendees about two substances increasing in popularity: dabs and edibles.
Dab oil is a concentrated dose of cannabis made by extracting THC and other cannabinoids, which results in a sticky honey-like wax. These can also be referred to as wax, shatter, budder, according to leafly.com.
Salazar said they are particularly concerned about dabs, because they are not regulated. It is often unknown how much THC (the chemical responsible for marijuana’s psychological impacts) it actually contains. It can contain as much as 90 percent of THC.
Charlotte County is seeing increasing use in the substance, because it is harder to detect and users can insert it into vapes.
With edibles, Salazar said, “it takes longer for it to react in the system [30 minutes to one hour]. Younger people think it’s not working, so they take more.”
Some other facts according to the Florida Youth Substance Abuse Survey in Charlotte County:
- In 2018, 27 percent of Charlotte County students reported they have been driven in a vehicle by someone who was under the influence of alcohol or marijuana in the past 30 days. The number is slightly higher than the state average of 22.8 percent.
- That same year, 13.8 percent of students in Charlotte County reported they have driven a car under the influence of marijuana in the past 30 days. Slightly higher than the state average of 9.2 percent.
- 20.9 percent of high school students in Charlotte County say they have used alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs in the past 30 days.
