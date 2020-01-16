Drug Free Punta Gorda, in partnership with the Congregational United Church of Christ and the Charlotte County Department of Health, will host a free screening of the documentary “Resilience” Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release, “Resilience” is an award-winning documentary that chronicles the birth of a movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators, and communities, who are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease.
The documentary delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the movement to treat and prevent toxic stress.
Chrissie Salazar, executive director of Drug Free Punta Gorda, said ACEs can include things like the effects of divorce, abuse or neglect, substance abuse in the home, or a parent’s incarceration.
Research in the 1980s and 1990s found those experiences can lead to mental illness and even physical illness and infirmities. The film shows that resilience, the ability to bounce back from those experiences, can be encouraged and taught.
“In the past, people have said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ and these doctors are recommending, let’s change the conversation to ‘What happened to you?’” Salazar said. “Ask the gentler question that does beg an answer and open the doors for people to talk about it. Getting people to talk about it, not in generic general terms, but to talk about what happened to them personally, and what’s the way out of that pain?”
Salazar recommended the film to teenagers and any caring adults in the community.
“If you are a caring adult, you can impact a teen in the most positive way just by listening and caring,” she said. “Anyone in that position is more than welcome — teachers, counselors, everyone. We are all stakeholders in the community.”
The screening will take place from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. The public is welcome and light refreshments will be provided.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.