A Charlotte County man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle stopped for a school bus Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Michael Lynn Thomas, 29, was reportedly driving a 2006 Kia Sportage south on Harbor Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Shannon Avenue, where a 2004 Toyota Tacoma was stopped for the bus. The school bus had its stop sign extended, red flashing lights activated and children in the process of loading.
According to FHP, Thomas failed to decelerate the Kia and rear-ended the Toyota. He was injured in the crash and transported to Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
After his release, he was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol for driving under the influence. Thomas’s blood alcohol concentration level was .317, which is four times the legal limit, FHP reported.
Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher Blood Alcohol Content to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law.
