PORT CHARLOTTE — The Punta Gorda woman killed Monday morning in a Port Charlotte DUI crash was a single mother of three — and a one-of-a-kind person, friends said.
Angela Harris, 37, was traveling along U.S. 41 nearing Olean Boulevard around 2 a.m. when she was driven off the road by Devon Thomas Barber, 23, of Bulverde, Texas, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Amy Wright told The Daily Sun that Harris was a friend for at least a decade.
“She was a really good lady,” Wright said. “She was really kind and caring. She had a strong faith in God. There was really nobody like her.”
Harris was a mother of two sons, ages 6 and 16, and a daughter who was 14.
“She worked hard and loved to see her kids happy,” Wright said.
Wright believed Harris was on her way to the hospital when the crash occurred.
“For about a week she had been complaining about having headaches,” Wright said. “She had COVID-19 at one point (but had recovered) and thought it might be something lingering from it.”
FHP reported Barber was driving a Ford sedan southbound on U.S. 41 in the center lane approaching Olean Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
In front of him in the southbound lane was Harris in a Kia sedan.
Barber crashed into the rear of Harris’ vehicle, pushing her off the road and into the grassy shoulder of southbound U.S. 41.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barber suffered minor injuries.
Wright said the three kids are staying with their father for now.
“I spoke with her daughter and she knows her mom was real strong with God and is with God now,” Wright said.
There was no information as to whether a charitable effort had been established for Harris’ family.
Barber was charged with DUI with death to human or unborn child, vehicular homicide, and three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another.
Barber’s arrest report lists him as being in the Navy.
He is being held at Charlotte County Jail on $330,000 bond.
“If you’re drunk, don’t drive ... It’s destroyed her family,” she said. “It’s probably destroyed his (family) too. (His) actions have to have consequences.”
