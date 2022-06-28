PUNTA GORDA -- Devon Barber is expected to plead guilty in a DUI homicide case in August.
In August 2021, Barber, 24, was arrested in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Angela Harris.
Harris was driving on U.S. 41 near Olean Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Aug. 30, when — according to authorities — her vehicle was struck in the rear by then 23-year-old Devon Thomas Barber.
Harris' vehicle was forced off the road as a result of the crash. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Barber, a Texas resident, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol. He was initially charged with one count each of death to human or unborn child and vehicular homicide of a person, as well as three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another.
According to court documents, the State Attorney's Office did not pursue the three misdemeanor counts as of September 2021; the charges can still be pursued in the future.
Barber is due to appear for a criminal court sentencing/plea hearing on Aug. 5. Court documents do not indicate whether he will be pleading to both felony counts or any lesser counts.
Her family attempted to set up a GoFundMe page to help her children in the wake of the crash. However, the page has only raised $16,000 out of the $100,000 goal. The last donation was recorded from six months ago.
