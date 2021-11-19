PORT CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies for allegedly running another driver off the road while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Juliano Marcondes Correia, 46, of Port Charlotte, is charged with one count each of DUI with damage to the property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.
The charges against Corriea resulted from an incident Thursday afternoon at Kerrigan Circle and El Jobean Road.
In the arrest report, a witness said he was traveling eastbound on El Jobean when he spotted the approach of a dark-colored, older model Mustang. The Mustang was on Kerrigan Circle and appeared to run a stop sign intersecting with El Jobean Road.
“The Mustang accelerated at a high rate of speed and appeared to be trying to ‘beat’ the traffic on El Jobean that had the right of way,” read the arrest report.
The Mustang proceeded to merge into the left lane of El Jobean, so he moved to the right lane. As the Mustang merged, it hit the street’s center median and swerved toward the right lane.
The two cars collided on the side forcing the other car over the curb and onto the sidewalk. The witness managed to stop, while the Mustang continued forward, stopped, then sped away.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office noted that a CCSO detective had been in the area in his unmarked car and saw the incident. The detective pursued the Mustang and eventually stopped it at Jacobs and Crockett streets, about a half mile away from the crash scene.
The detective corroborated the other witness's description of the collision. The report also listed pieces of physical evidence, including tire marks on the road and the grass alongside El Jobean Road and the damage to the other vehicle, including a flat tire on the side that faced the Mustang.
The Mustang driver was identified as Correia. He told deputies that he had just left a bar on El Jobean Road and that he knew he had been involved in a car incident, after initially denying involvement. The arrest report alleges that Correia claimed his driving was motivated by a bathroom emergency.
The detective reported he suspected Correia was under the influence of alcohol, as Correia admitted to drinking two beers at the bar, but said that he could not smell alcohol on Correia’s breath.
However, another deputy reported smelling a “moderate odor” of alcohol on Correia’s breath after giving him the driver’s exchange information as part of the crash investigation.
The deputy requested that Correia submit to field sobriety tests.
Correia agreed to the tests and, according to the arrest report, proceeded to fail all six tests. At that point, he was placed under arrest, He refused a breath sample test.
Deputies cited Florida’s implied consent law, which notes drivers must submit to breathlyzer tests if there is a reasonable suspicion that the driver is intoxicated; however, he still refused.
“(Correia) also said ‘you know I passed that test’ and that he only had one beer,” according to the report.
Correia’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.
