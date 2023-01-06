PUNTA GORDA — Cassandra Diane Smith was denied bond Friday, and will remain in Charlotte County Jail.
Smith, 30, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI involving the death of another person in connection to the Nov. 22 crash that killed Deputy Christopher Taylor.
Circuit Judge Scott Cupp ruled in favor of a motion made by the prosecution, denying bail bond to Smith as she awaits trial.
Authorities allege Smith was under the influence of alcohol on the night of Nov. 22, weaving through three lanes on Interstate 75 before her vehicle struck a parked Charlotte County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Taylor had been conducted a traffic stop on another vehicle at the time when his parked car struck him and the driver of the other vehicle, who had stepped out of his vehicle. Taylor ultimately died from his injuries, while the other driver suffered minor injuries.
Prosecutors had filed a motion to deny Smith pretrial bond, citing previous suspensions of her license for DUI. Her defense attorney, Zachary Cantor, had also filed a motion to allow bond to be set, without success.
Had Cupp agreed to set bond, the motion filed by prosecutors would have set the initial demand for $900,000 bail bond.
Smith has pleaded not guilty in connection to the crash.
A case management date for Smith's next court appearance was set for Feb. 9.
