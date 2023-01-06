Cassandra Diane Smith

Cassandra Diane Smith

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA — Cassandra Diane Smith was denied bond Friday, and will remain in Charlotte County Jail.

Smith, 30, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI involving the death of another person in connection to the Nov. 22 crash that killed Deputy Christopher Taylor.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments