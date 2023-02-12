PUNTA GORDA — The attorney for Cassandra Diane Smith says she is not competent to stand trial for the death of Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor, court records show.
Circuit Judge Scott Cupp on Thursday granted the defense's motion to have Smith undergo an exam for mental competency.
Attorney Zachary Cantor claimed Smith, who is being held in the Charlotte County Jail pending trial, is no longer mentally competent to proceed with the case, according to court documents.
Cantor did not cite any specific mental disability that would preclude her from standing trial. However, his motion did state, among other factors, that she could not appreciate the charges and penalties she's facing, and she is not able to communicate with her counsel or act in a way that would be appropriate in a courtroom.
According to the judge's order, Smith will be examined by a Naples psychologist.
Smith's next court appearance is April 20, when Cupp will rule on whether Smith is competent to proceed.
Smith, 30, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI involving the death of another person in connection to the Nov. 22 crash that killed Taylor.
Authorities allege Smith was under the influence of alcohol on the night of the crash, weaving through three lanes on Interstate 75 before her vehicle struck a parked Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
Taylor, who was conducting a traffic stop on another vehicle at the time, was struck by his parked car. The driver of the other vehicle was also struck by the deputy's vehicle but only suffered minor injuries.
Taylor ultimately died from his injuries, becoming the first Charlotte County law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty since 2013.
Cupp granted the prosecution's motion in January to deny bond for Smith based on previous suspensions of her license for DUI.
Smith has pleaded not guilty in connection to the crash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.