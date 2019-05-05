The Florida Highway Patrol will hold a DUI Wolfpack Operation in Charlotte County from 9 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The operation will focus on Interstate 75 and other major roadways in the county.
"The Florida Highway Patrol organizes such details to proactively remove impaired drivers from the roadways and ultimately enhance the safety of the motoring public," an FHP press release stated. "Troopers conducting the detail will be mobile while monitoring traffic to maximize their visibility and effectiveness in removing impaired drivers from the roadways."
Under Florida law, drivers are considered impaired when their blood-alcohol level is .08 — .02 for drivers under age 21.
Anyone who spots a drunk or aggressive driver can call *FHP(*347).
