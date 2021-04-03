The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Duke and Sonic.
Duke has endless energy to play, take long walks and go on jogs. Duke is often restless without a lot of exercise in his daily routine. AWL is treating him for a skin condition, but he is awaiting a place to call his own nonetheless.
Sonic is a super lap cat. She is a recent amputee but that doesn’t stop her from getting where she wants to go with no special care needed. AWL does not recommend she live in a home with dogs or high-energy cats, because her climbing abilities are a bit slow.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
