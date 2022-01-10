PORT CHARLOTTE — An early Sunday car crash in Port Charlotte lead to one of the drivers being arrested on DUI charges.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle crash around 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Quasar Boulevard and Beacon Drive.
According to the arrest report, witnesses told deputies a black 2017 Chevrolet Traverse struck a silver 2015 Land Rover SUV. At least one person was in the Land Rover when it was struck.
Deputies spoke with the driver of the Rover, identified as Jamie Leigh Burkard, 36, of Punta Gorda. She was asked to “submit to (a) field sobriety test” but refused to do so.
According to deputies, Burkard had exhibited a “strong odor of alcoholic beverages” and was observed to have “bloodshot and watery eyes.” She was also described as having a “carefree, indifferent attitude,” along with “slurred and stuttered speech.”
Burkard was subsequently charged with one count of DUI with damage to property or person of another and taken into custody. She was transported to ShorePoint Punta Gorda for medical clearance before being transported to Charlotte County Jail.
Deputies then repeated their request for Burkard to take a breath test.
According to the arrest report, Burkard agreed to take the test at around 4 a.m. in the morning; however, while in the exam room, she allegedly refused to go forward with it. Deputies attempted to convince her by reading out the rules for implied consent, but she still did not comply.
Burkard was cited for refusal to submit to the test and issued a citation form. The form, according to the report, lists a misdemeanor court appearance date for Feb. 2.
She was released from Charlotte County Jail on $1,500 bond.
