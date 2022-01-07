Edgewater Drive House Fire Response

Emergency responders congregate near Edgewater Drive on Friday morning; both the State Fire Marshal and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning fire at a local residence.

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Friday morning concerning an early morning fire on Edgewater Drive.

CCSO stated deputies responded to a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. from the 21000 block of Edgewater Drive.

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to the news release, and the fire was contained.

The incident is currently being investigated by both the State Fire Marshal and the CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

“Additional updates will be released as they become available,” according to authorities.

