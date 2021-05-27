PUNTA GORDA — A vehicle fire shut down part of State Road 31 near Bermont Road in South Punta Gorda early Thursday morning, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

The fire occurred just before 7 a.m. on the state road about five miles south of Bermont Road.

Authorities closed the roadway until 9 a.m. to put the fire out and clean up the area.   

Charlotte Fire representatives said the best way to prevent a vehicle fire is to have your car serviced regularly by a trained mechanic and immediately repair any fluid leaks.

If driving a car that catches fire, authorities offer the following tips: 

  • Pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe.
  • Once you have stopped, turn off the engine.
  • Get everyone out of the car. Never return to a burning car. Do not try to fight the fire yourself.
  • Call 911.
  • If you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it. This could cause the fire to grow.
  • Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning car and well away from traffic.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

