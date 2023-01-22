All of us at The Daily Sun and APG Florida would like to wish you and your families a Happy New Year. We hope that the new year will be less challenging than 2022 was for all of us.
Today I have a very special announcement for the readers of The Daily Sun. We are launching a combined Saturday and Sunday edition of The Daily Sun starting next Saturday, Jan. 28. We will deliver this early edition to stores and homes on Saturday mornings every week. We will continue to update yoursun.com live all weekend. This new combined Early Sunday Edition is something many newspapers across the nation are changing to provide the readers with more time to enjoy the Sunday paper.
It also provides newspapers with the opportunity to provide a day off for the press, mailrooms and distribution department. For most newspapers it has become a necessity as we’re struggling to find workers to print, insert and deliver the newspapers seven days a week. We at The Daily Sun share that struggle as there is a major worker shortage that is exasperated by rising wages, inflation and a lack of affordable housing in Florida.
Hurricane Ian added to the worker shortage as most of our associates at The Daily Sun were impacted by the devastation of this historic storm. Some of our associates left the area while others have changed careers or joined the rebuilding efforts. We’re always looking for good people to join our team of associates at APG Florida. Email your resume to careers@yoursun.com.
As a print subscriber to The Daily Sun, you receive free full digital access to yoursun.com, the e-edition and the mobile app on your smartphone. We want to make sure all of our subscribers receive full access to the digital products. Please email us at customerservice@yoursun.com to activate your digital access if you haven’t already received it. You can also call us at 941-206-1300 to receive your digital access. Please make sure that you sign up for our many newsletters and breaking news to stay updated as news is happening.
In the near future, we will be adding a more dynamic version of our e-edition which will be able to send real time news updates to the e-edition with alerts to the readers. We will also be adding a bigger version of the e-edition than what we print on newsprint. It will include more national news, national sports and world news.
In addition to the combined content of the Saturday and Sunday newspapers in the Early Sunday Edition, we will be adding additional content for our print and digital readers to enjoy in the near future. Our news team is working on a new features section that adds to the very popular Sunday Break content. We will be adding an arts and entertainment section to the Early Sunday Edition that will cover the amazing array of arts we have to offer in Southwest Florida. This new section will feature theaters, symphonies, museums, artists, galleries, and ballets from the entire region.
Our editorial board at The Daily Sun will be making some changes that include improvements to our opinion pages in 2023. The Daily Sun editorial board has always strived to make our communities a better place to live. We will continue that effort with a diverse board of community leaders who share that same vision. We will introduce the editorial board, which includes representatives from all the communities we serve, along with a list of the issues the board wants to address in 2023.
Many readers of The Daily Sun share a love for the comics and puzzles pages located in the Daily Break every day. We wanted to make sure that our print subscribers received all the comics and puzzle pages from Saturday and Sunday. All of those pages will be in the Early Sunday Edition of The Daily Sun. You won’t miss any comics or puzzles with this change to Early Sunday Edition.
The Early Sunday Edition of The Daily Sun will have local news, Sun Sports, Viewpoint, Daily Break, Homes, Feeling Fit, Jobs and The Funnies. Furthermore, you will receive the weekly stock and mutual funds recap, worship directory, Weekly Record, New York Times crossword, and the Sun Cash Prize Puzzle.
We hope you enjoy the early combined Saturday and Sunday edition of The Daily Sun next week. All of us at The Daily Sun and APG Florida thank you for your continued support.
