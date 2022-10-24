Vote here (copy)

Voters go into a precinct in Sarasota in August. Early voting for the general election has begun in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties. 

 Sun file photo by Scott Lawson

SARASOTA - Early voting began Monday in many locations for the November general election. 

Sarasota County noted early voting takes place every day from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through Nov. 6.


