SARASOTA - Early voting began Monday in many locations for the November general election.
Sarasota County noted early voting takes place every day from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through Nov. 6.
With expected high turnout for the election and a long ballot, voting early in person gives voters more flexibility and reduces their likelihood of waiting in line to vote," Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections office said in a Monday morning news release.
There are nine Sarasota County locations for the next 14 days.
Among them are:
• R.L. Anderson Administration Center Elections Office, Room 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice
• Biscayne Plaza Elections Office, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. South, Venice
• Shannon Staub Public Library/Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
• Sarasota County Terrace Building Elections Office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
• Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
• Devyn Event Center, 7113 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
"Any registered voter may choose to vote early in person. Voters who choose to vote early must present photo and signature identification upon check-in at the early voting site and prior to voting," it stated. "In addition, voters who choose to vote-by-mail (absentee) may return their voted ballot at a secure ballot intake station located inside any of the nine early voting sites."
For more information, visit SarasotaVotes.gov or call 941-861-8619.
In Charlotte County, early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Nov. 7.
The sites include:
• Murdock Circle Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle B-106, Port Charlotte
• Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda
• Englewood Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Jarrett Ford of Charlotte County, 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
DeSoto County’s early voting runs through Nov. 5. The early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.
The location is at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 201 E. Oak St., Room 104, Arcadia.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
