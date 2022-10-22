Impacts from Hurricane Ian are affecting the upcoming general election and early voting, which starts on Monday.
Charlotte County has changed some of its poll locations for both early voting and election day.
Ron Turner, Sarasota County's supervisor of elections, anticipates "higher-than-normal" voter turnout on Nov. 8 along with impacts from the hurricane. Turner stated it may increase wait times for in-person voting.
"Don't wait until the last minute to cast your vote," he stated on the elections office website.
DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Mark Negley said one Election Day precinct was affected, but the new location is within walking distance and there will be signage posted directing voters.
"It's business as usual," he said.
As early voting opens on Monday and goes through the beginning of November depending on the county, voters can go to any of the early voting locations. However, on Election Day, voters must go to their assigned precinct.
Charlotte County
Early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day Oct. 24 through Nov. 7 and are located at:
• Murdock Circle Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle B-106 in Port Charlotte
• Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor Street in Punta Gorda
• Englewood Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood
• Jarrett Ford of Charlotte County, 3156 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte
All voters in the county may vote on Election Day at the assigned precinct except five location changes, which are:
• Mid County Regional Library was moved to Murdock Circle Administration Building in Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Beach Park moved to Meadow Park Elementary School, 750 Essex Avenue in Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Middle School moved to the Jarrett Ford Dealership
• Charlotte County Fairgrounds moved to Murdock Middle School, 17325 Mariner Way in Port Charlotte
• Burnt Store Presbyterian Church moved to South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Avenue in Punta Gorda
DeSoto County
DeSoto County's early voting starts Oct. 24 through Nov. 5. The early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.
The early voting location is at the Supervisor of Elections Office located at 201 East Oak Street, Room 104 in Arcadia.
Sarasota County
The county's early voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 through Sunday Nov. 6.
Elections offices in Sarasota County are located at:
• Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Room 114, in Venice
• Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota
• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port
Turner has designated six early voting sites in addition to the three elections offices:
• Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. in Venice
• Shannon Staub Public Library/ Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane in North Port
• North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd. in Sarasota
• Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road in Sarasota
• The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
• Bee Ridge Park, 4430 South Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.