Early voting is underway in Charlotte and DeSoto counties, and Sarasota County isn't far behind.
Here's what you need to know if you want to vote early.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Early voting began Monday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
• Punta Gorda Historic Court House 226 Taylor St.
• Mid-County Regional Library 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd.
• Mac V. Horton West County Annex 6868 San Casa Drive
If you've got a mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at a Secure Ballot Intake Station (formerly known as "drop boxes") at the following times and locations:
• Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St. Punta Gorda, front office: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Aug. 23; up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
• Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood: Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 23.
• Murdock Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., through Aug. 22.
You can also drop off a mail-in ballot at any early voting location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, call 941-833-5400 or visit:
SARASOTA COUNTY
Early voting begins Saturday, Aug. 13 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:
• Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Building, Room 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice
• Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
• Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
• The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
DESOTO COUNTY
Early voting began Monday and continues through Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 201 E. Oak Street, Room 104. You can go from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, call 863-993-4871 or visit:
