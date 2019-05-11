East Elementary School’s Solar Club competed at the Solar Energy Cook-off state competition last weekend in Cocoa.
The team, which uses the sun’s energy to cook with fresh ingredients, won first place in the Florida Fresh category and second place for their recipe. The award, presented by the Department of Agriculture, is given to the team that was able to incorporate the most ingredients that were locally grown or raised in Florida.
They served a breakfast medley wrap with fresh ground breakfast sausage from 4-H, bell peppers and tomatoes from the school’s garden, and some fresh orange marmalade that Joshua Citrus donated to the team.
They also made “Heart and Soul Salsa” made with ingredients from the school garden. For dessert, they made Peach-a-Berry cobbler that was locally sourced with blueberries from Down South Blues in Arcadia and peaches from Florida Sweet Peaches, also in Arcadia. To drink, they made fresh strawberry orange juice with ingredients from Joshua Citrus.
The team also placed third for the design of its solar cooker, which was made from a recycled bread box and lined with alpaca wool.
The team is advised by fourth-grade East Elementary teacher Meridith Meerman. The competition was held at the Florida Solar Energy Center.
In other education news...Charlotte County Utilities Department is accepting applicants for its six-week paid summer internship program.
Students will get hands-on experience while learning about water distribution, treatment facilities and wastewater collection.
The county is planning on starting the internship in June with three interns. Applicants must be current high school students. Pay is $9 an hour.
For information, contact Michele Fitzgerald at 941-743-1270.
• • •The Charlotte County Concert band has announced the recipients of scholarships for the 2018-19 season.
Allison Deal, Lemon Bay High School: a trumpet player who played with the Charlotte Chorale and participated in the Charlotte Symphony’s Musical Chairs event. She will be attending Stetson University.
Elizabeth Myers, Port Charlotte High School: a bass clarinet player who has played since middle school. She will be attending the University of Miami.
Fisher Morris, Charlotte High School: a brass player who also plays trombone and euphonium, he has performed in the Charlotte County Concert Band. He will be attending the University of South Florida.
Alexandra Stovall, Charlotte High School: a flute player, who also plays woodwind player, oboe and tenor sax. She will be attending the University of Central Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.