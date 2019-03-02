Five students from East Elementary School placed first in three competitions at the Fifth Annual "Drink Out of Anything But Plastic Day" held last Saturday in Punta Gorda, which was open to all schools in the county.
The "Soul'ar Cookers" Savannah Sloan, Mia Johanson, Jade Richards, Kayleigh Kaczenski and Alexis Mulinix, advised by fourth-grade teacher Meridith Meerman, competed in the "Drink Out of Anything but Plastic" contest, where they made a flip book with a page for each month with a new material to drink out of instead of plastic. Example: Drink from an Easter egg during April or from a hollowed-out potato for Thanksgiving in November.
They also took first in how to help people eat fresh, chemical-free food, "The Flavor Adventure Eat for Life." The students made a poster about their garden at East Elementary, and one of the girls who raises her own livestock made a flip-book explaining the benefits to it.
Their last competition was for reducing the use of unhealthy chemicals in our homes. They submitted a mini-version of their mailbox solar cooker, and wrote about how it's chemical-free, better on the environment, and cost-effective.
In other education news...
Recently retired oriental brushwork artist, Kate Staber, donated a number of her pieces to Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
The proceeds from sales of her work will go toward scholarships for art students in Charlotte County.
Her artwork will be on display today through March 26 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda.
The art will be offered via silent auction with an option to “buy it now.” Winning bidders will be contacted by phone and asked to pick up the purchased works by March 28. There will be an Art Reception at the Visual Arts Center on March 14 at 5 p.m. where Sea Grape Gallery members will be available to discuss Kate’s work.
• • •
The Charlotte High Robotics Team recently competed at the Florida First Tech Challenge competition in Jacksonville, to try to earn playoff spots as captains or alliance picks. Junior team 8908 Robo Mojo (Maxwell Bagan, Jakeb Brown, Jonathan Bush, Mason Cronin, Hannah Finch, James Wilson and Bryce Zynda) were in the Lawrence division and placed 7th out of 24 teams with a 4-2 record. They were picked by the third-seed captain 6433 Neutrinos to form a playoff alliance with team 12739 Regressive. They won the semifinals against the strong second-seed alliance to advance in the Lawrence Division finals. They earned the Finalist Alliance award.
Senior team 10345 Royal Blue (Tyler Coward, Matthew Donaldson, Tony Drouillard, Thomas Kontos and Michael Thomas) competed in the Scott Division and placed 3rd out of 24 teams with a 5-1 record. They were picked by the No. 1 seed captain 516 Gears of Fire to form a playoff alliance with team 10087 Fatherboards. They won the semifinals against the fourth-seed alliance to advance in the Scott Division finals. They earned the Finalist Alliance award honors for the Scott Division.
• • •
Are you a writer looking for some feedback? Award-winning journalist and author Naomi Pringle is hosting "Find Your Voice" Writer's Salon at FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, in Punta Gorda. Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from March 6- April 10. Writers are asked to bring one to three pages of work to read, discuss and receive critiques from the group. Class will include guest speakers. Cost is $60 for the series. To register call 941-505-0130.
• • •
Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School announced their students of the month for January. They are freshmen Bryon Catlin and Sidney Yurch, sophomores Aspen Wilhelm and Amy Enberg, junior David Lawson and senior Vincent Havel.
