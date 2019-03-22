Construction will begin soon on the new sewer system in El Jobean, although the county does not have all the property owner agreements needed to lay down pipes.
Installation of $3.2 million worth of equipment and construction services should begin in May, following appropriations of funds on March 12 by Charlotte County commissioners, said Charlotte County Utilities spokeswoman Caroline Wannall. This is for a booster station on Railroad Avenue and for the construction contract with Poole & Kent Company, she said.
“We’ve been working on this project for quite awhile,” Wannall said. “This is a big step.”
It takes 30 to 60 days after the contract signing to get the project underway on site, Wannall said, and everyone is aiming to start before the rainy season. Construction can continue through the rainy season, however, Wannall said. Once started, the project contract allows 400 calendar days for completion.
What remains to be completed is acquiring easements from the property owners to lay underground pipes. Staff from the county’s Real Estate Office have been working on this, and have not reported any major snags, Wannall said. Homeowners are offered a payment for the use of their land. In exchange, they cannot build above the pipe location.
“As of now, we haven’t heard that home owners have said they would not provide the easements,” Wannall said. If some do, the county can reroute the project to less optimal sites.
The County Commission decided to undertake the septic to sewer conversion project in this historic, waterside neighborhood several years ago. At $9.2 million for less than 300 households, it is the most costly per housing unit of the conversion projects, Deputy County Administrator Travis Mortimer has said. It is also considered one of the sites causing the most damage to waterways, said Utilities Director Craig Rudy.
The neighborhood was laid out along the Myakka River in the 1920s. Septic systems do not work well in tidal areas and areas where the water table is high, such as El Jobean, water quality experts have said. The state Department of Environmental Protection identified the pollution in the river in the 1990s.
Some residents have welcomed sewers, due to their failing septic systems, others were angry at being forced to switch. It will cost each household $11,500 over 20 years, and they must also pay sewer bills now. The county is paying for much of the project with money out of a lawsuit filed against the BP oil company. BP was sued by the federal government over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.