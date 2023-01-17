PUNTA GORDA - An elderly man was arrested after a Monday night hit-and-run, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Robert Moses, 87, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities noted that the motorcyclist in the crash suffered severe injuries, to the point of having his left foot medically amputated.
According to an FHP crash report, Moses was eastbound on Riverside Drive near Punta Gorda at around 5:44 p.m. on Monday. He was approaching Glenholm Avenue near the Interstate 75/U.S. 17 interchange.
Moses, driving a Toyota Camry, made a left turn in front of a motorcycle ridden by a 61-year-old Punta Gorda man and both vehicles hit each other.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the crash report noted.
Moses was later located at his home on Island View Drive, according to his arrest report. Both deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper made contact with him.
After he was read his Miranda warning, according to the arrest report, Moses allegedly told deputies that he had hit the motorcycle.
However, when the trooper spoke with him, Moses allegedly said that "the guy hit me."
The trooper then brought Moses back to the scene of the crash for further questioning. During the encounter, Moses allegedly told the trooper to "take (him) to prison" because he hit someone on the motorcycle.
After receiving word about the motorcyclist's condition, the trooper moved to place Moses under arrest. However, Moses began to pull away and it took multiple attempts to place him in handcuffs.
Moses was subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
"As I was at the hospital, Mr. Moses asked what my name (was) and if he was going to jail and why," the trooper noted in the report.
The trooper then reminded Moses of his name and the charges against him.
Moses is currently being held on $12,500 total bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 27.
The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.
