PUNTA GORDA - An elderly man was arrested on Monday after he was charged with sexual battery against a minor.
And the investigation may end up going back to other victims - including one who claims abuse in the 1960s.
Leroy Sheppard, 77, is facing one count each of sexual battery against a minor under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in a much more recent case.
Members of his family made allegations against him, according to authorities.
The allegations came to light after the minor told a relative of Sheppard's about the abuse, who then convinced the victim to tell another relative. The minor that the abuse occurred between ages 8 and 12.
The arrest report detailing the allegations was redacted to protect the identity of the minor and family. Sheppard knew the family well enough to be trusted to watch children while at least one adult was out of the house.
The minor told deputies that Sheppard would often sleep in the minor's bed and perform sexual acts on the victim while adults were working at night.
Sheppard's relative also provided deputies with contact information for a second person who was allegedly sexually battered by Sheppard. When deputies contacted the second complainant, the person said Sheppard did the same thing in the late 1960s and early 70s in New York — when the victim would have been 12 to 14.
As part of the investigation, deputies conducted a controlled phone call between one of the witnesses and Sheppard on Sept. 9. During the call, Sheppard allegedly admitted to two such encounters with the minor and apologized for them. He also asked the witness to not share that information with anyone else.
Sheppard was contacted by CCSO on Monday and came to the agency's office for questioning. He agreed to speak with deputies after being read his Miranda rights, though the substance of their conversation was redacted on the arrest report.
Following that conversation, Sheppard was charged and taken to Charlotte County Jail. He is being held without bond.
