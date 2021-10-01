Geraldine M. Watson

Geraldine M. Watson was last seen Thursday evening leaving her home on Malay Terrace on foot.

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a missing elderly woman.

Geraldine M. Watson, 78, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at her home on Malay Terrace off of Lake View Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

She left her residence on foot.

Watson has short black/gray hair, according to CCSO, and was wearing a polka dot shirt, brown pants, green sneakers, and possibly carrying a purse and a Bible.

If you have seen Geraldine, authorities ask that you call CCSO at 941-639-0013.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments