An elderly woman went missing last night around 11 p.m. from her daughter's home in Port Charlotte, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Deanna Adams, 70, is driving a teal-colored Scion XB with the license tag ESBL34.
Adams has gray hair, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 114 pounds. She was said to possibly be heading to Oklahoma.
Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.