An elderly woman went missing last night around 11 p.m. from her daughter's home in Port Charlotte, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. 

Deanna Adams, 70, is driving a teal-colored Scion XB with the license tag ESBL34. 

Adams has gray hair, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 114 pounds. She was said to possibly be heading to Oklahoma.  

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.

