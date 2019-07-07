Deanna Adams

PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

{span}Deanna Adams{/span}

An elderly woman went missing Sunday night around 11 p.m. from her daughter’s home in Port Charlotte, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deanna Adams, 70, is driving a teal-colored Scion XB with the license tag ESBL34.

Adams has gray hair, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 114 pounds. She was said to possibly be heading to Oklahoma.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

