Florida Statehouse and Florida Capitol

The Florida Senate at the Florida Capitol inside the Statehouse.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — Midway through the 2023 legislative session, Republican lawmakers Tuesday began advancing a sweeping elections package that would impose further restrictions on voter-registration groups, create a new crime for harassing elections workers and relax campaign-finance reporting rules.

The Republican-controlled Senate Ethics and Elections Committee signed off on the measure (SPB 7050) in a party-line vote. The House has not released its version of the legislation.


