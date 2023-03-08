FPL bills

Bills for Florida residents energy will spike in April, according to officials. 

TALLAHASSEE — State regulators Tuesday signed off on plans that will lead to millions of utility customers seeing increased electric bills in April because of hurricane costs and higher-than-expected natural gas prices last year.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a series of proposals that will increase the amounts of money that Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. will collect from consumers.


