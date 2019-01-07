Electrical systems are one of the main causes of home fires, and two electrical fires destroyed homes last month in Charlotte County.
What can you do to protect yourself?
Some of the problems are easy to identify, such as hooking up a space heater to an extension cord — a no, no.
Other problems, however, are not obvious to the average person, such as figuring out what company manufactured your electrical panel, said Charlotte County’s electrical inspector, Tom Brooks.
For example, he said, insurance companies have sent out the word that panels made by Federal Pacific Electric Company must be replaced, or they won’t pay out on a fire. The family that lost their home on Bowman Terrace Dec. 2 told the Sun they could not get insurance money due to the electrical panel they had in their home. That fire killed 11 family pets.
Federal Pacific panels are failing throughout the nation at a reported rate of at least 51 percent, according to a recent article in the Washington Post.
“The breakers are not tripping when they’re supposed to trip,” Brooks said of that brand.
The company, out of business since the 1980s, manufactured a panel called Stab-Lok from 1960 to 1985, with other companies picking up the Stab-Lok name after that.
“They were a cheap panel, so, naturally, the contractors put them in,” said world-weary Brooks.
Federal Pacific isn’t the only panel insurance companies don’t like, Brooks said, adding several other out-of-business company names such as Zinsco, Sylvania and Challenger.
When the parts are no longer available, Brooks said, handyman services sometimes use parts from other manufacturers, causing problems.
If you decide to look at your electrical panel, don’t inspect too deeply, the Washington Post article advises. Let an electrician handle that, or risk electrocution.
Brooks said it wasn’t until around 2011 that new homes were required to have so-called arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCI), that would protect against faulty panels. That is a system that detects whether there is an abnormal arc of electricity, and shuts down the system.
Arcs of electricity, the bad kind, can be caused, for example, with a loose outlet, Brooks said. One way to tell if an outlet is loose is if the plug does not stay all the way in the outlet. When the electricity arcs, it can ignite whatever is next to it, including wood.
The Christmas Eve fire on Elliot Street in Punta Gorda was in an old wooden home. The fire marshal saw that the fire likely began in an outlet, said Fire Department Public Information Officer Todd Dunn. The building was destroyed and two households made homeless.
Another problem to watch out for is crackling sounds in a wall switch, Brooks said. That’s a sign of arcing behind the wall in a worn out switch.
Other basic safety guidelines from National Fire Protection Association include: don’t use an extension cord with any appliance including a heater, don’t plug multiple appliances into the same circuit, don’t use anything with a frayed cord, don’t use a three-pronged plug in a two-pronged outlet, don’t cover extension cords with rugs.
For behind-the-walls evaluations, Brooks and his team inspect all new homes for proper wiring. They are supposed to inspect any upgrades to existing buildings also.
Even professionals make mistakes, he said.
“My job is to inspect jobs that mostly electricians do, and I turn those down all day long,” he said.
So if electricians can make mistakes, imagine the amateur wiring job.
“There’s too many, what they used to call, ‘good ‘ole boys’ that will just bootleg anything, anytime. Everybody wants to save a dollar,” he said.
Find a qualified electrician, and make sure they are licensed, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.