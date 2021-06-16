Expect a backlash if the county starts banning electronic business signs for having too many flashing messages, Commissioner Bill Truex told his fellow board members Tuesday.
Charlotte County commissioners debated possible changes to sign codes and decided they will need a second workshop before coming up with anything definite.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked staff why they didn't warn the board back during a 2016 sign code revision, that changeable electronic signs were the wave of the future.
"I don't remember us saying, 'put up electronic billboards.' How did they slide in with electronic billboards?" Constance asked.
He said he finds those signs to be hazardous to drivers. He fears they will increase and give a Las Vegas look to the county as it grows.
"Right now, we have the potential to look horrific, and then we ruin the quality of life that we have here," Constance said.
Zoning official Shaun Cullinan said staff do not propose new prohibition ideas to commissioners.
"I'm not going to pin this on staff," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. "How come not one board member says, 'Hey, we need to prohibit those."
Tiseo, Constance and Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch agreed that they are not happy with the trend toward electronic signs with flashing new messages.
"There's enough distractions for drivers today," Tiseo said.
Look at the iconic views of Tokyo's downtown billboards, Deutsch said. "That's a classic example of light pollution."
The big problem, Constance said, is signs that advertise other businesses on one business site, for example, a restaurant sign switching to a car dealer and then to a hair salon.
"Is anything prohibiting the board from limiting future signs to limiting to onsite (business) only?" Tiseo asked Cullinan.
"The U.S. Constitution," said Cullinan, referring to protections for free speech.
The county's current code restricts changeable electronic signs to no less than a 15-second interval between messages.
While commissioners were critiquing these changeable electronic signs, the Punta Gorda Airport was preparing to put up its own such sign at the airport entrance on Piper Road. Airport staff will be able to control the sign's messages with their cell phones, announcing things such as new food trucks or the upcoming air show, airport's Marketing Director Kaley Miller told the airport commission on Wednesday.
Truex was participating remotely and saved his comments for the end of the meeting.
"Be prepared," said Truex. "There will be a number of businesses in this community besides myself that will come forward to complain and ask the county to pay for signs that they paid money for ... You're talking about limiting speech. You're talking about limiting advertising opportunities. You're talking about not being able to support nonprofit organizations by not being able to change the sign."
A new restriction would not affect existing signs, Tiseo suggested.
Commission Ken Doherty, however, sided with Truex.
"I'm concerned with some of the things I heard this morning," he said. "We don't want our place to look like Las Vegas, but there's a balance."
"If we can do it in a way that's not going to affect business rights, but where we can get things to look better moving forward, I think that's the idea," said Constance.
