Peace River Elementary School students danced into the cafeteria as music boomed off the walls.
The event was part or a prep pep rally for students to dance off their nerves prior to taking the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) tests.
“Remember your testing strategies,” said assistant principal Melissa White, “because you know it, you just gotta show it!”
FSA testing takes place during the first week of April, and continues for the first two weeks in May for elementary school students.
In April, third graders were tested on English, Language Arts, Reading. Fourth and fifth graders were tested on English, Language Arts, Writing.
“They call it a ‘high-stakes test’,” explained principal Heidi Keegan, “Third graders have to pass ELA test to get to the fourth grade.”
All students are required by the state to take FSA tests. Their scores will determine their class placement for the following year.
As students flooded into the cafeteria, they received glow-sticks to wear as a headband or necklace.
A third grade class took the stage to help White and Keegan sing the Panther Pride school song — something that hasn’t been done in 20 years.
“We brought back the school song,” said Keegan. “It’s the first time we’re coming together to sing it. They need to know school is a fun place to be.”
Then, the principals announced a ‘new student’ enrolling in school — the new school mascot.
It was the first time students at Peace River had a mascot. Students voted school-wide on two options for who would be the school mascot.
In the end, it was a tan Florida panther.
The music boomed again, as principals encouraged students to join them and the teachers in dancing off their nerves.
“There’s a lot of pressure on them to do well,” said reading coach Erin Taylor. “They tend to take it very seriously. This is something light-hearted and fun, a confidence booster for them.”
It’s not just pressure on the students, but for administrators as well. Each individual school will receive a grade based on how their school performed and growth from past scores. The score is important, because it indicates the school’s performance and helps to determine whether or not families, who have school choice, want their children to come to your school, Keegan said.
For the 2017-18 school year, Peace River Elementary was a ‘B’ school, a major jump from the 2016-17 school year, when they received a grade of ‘D’.
The Charlotte County School District overall received a grade of ‘B’ in the 2017-18 school year.
Students were told if they were present every day during the testing period, they will be entered for a chance to pie one of the teachers in the face.
Fourth and fifth graders ELA reading testing and third through fifth grade math testing started Wednesday and lasts until May 14.
“We’re more than a grade,” said Keegan, “We’re a place for our children to feel loved and want to be in school.”
