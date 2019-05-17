As part of law enforcement appreciation week, Kingsway Elementary students invited officers to the school to express their gratitude.
Kingsway holds a Family Reading Experience weekly for students and their families. The purpose of the event is to supply students with books to read, and provide administrators the opportunity to get to know the families.
On Wednesday morning, deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office paid a visit to the elementary school to participate in the last reading experience of the school year. Deputies showed students the SWAT equipment they use and introduced them to the hardworking police dogs.
"As a school, we wanted to be sure to express our gratitude for the dedication of all Charlotte County Law Enforcement and most importantly our own SRO (Student Resource Officer), Deputy Hernan Morales," said assistant principal Natasha Forbus.
