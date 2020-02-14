PUNTA GORDA — Eleven couples tied the knot Valentine’s Day at Laishley Park in the first ever group wedding hosted by the Charlotte County Clerk of Court.

Due to the popularity of last Valentine’s Day as a wedding date, the office decided to hold the group wedding to accommodate more couples.

Friends and family gathered to see the spouses say “I Do,” followed by a reception with light refreshment.

See more photos on Page 4C.

