"You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose," Golden Apple Teacher of The Year Andrea Green told students.
Eleven Charlotte County seniors graduated from the four-year Take Stock in Children program Tuesday night.
During the program, students are assigned a mentor from the community, who guides them along their high school journey. The intention of the program is to break the cycle of poverty through education.
The selected students are given an opportunity many students in the county vie for — with about 60-70 eighth-grade students per year seeking a spot in the program — said Charlotte Local Education Foundation executive director Sara Wierhake.
To stay in the program, students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average, stay crime and drug-free, and meet with their mentor for at least one hour per week.
Students who graduate will receive tuition to any Florida college or university.
Randy Witman and his wife Denise are first-time mentors for the upcoming school year. They became interested after a neighbor spoke highly of the program.
The Witmans have no grandchildren and their one daughter is grown.
"I hope to support him as he goes through the tough years — peer pressure, bullying, the tough classes," Randy said. "My mentee [Cristian Velasquez] is amazing, he knew he wanted to become a dermatologist in eighth grade."
Velasquez, who is an eighth-grader at Punta Gorda Middle School, said, "It's great my mentor gets to meet my parents, he's like another part of me, so it's great."
Eleven Charlotte County eighth-graders were introduced as new inductees to the Take Stock in Children program.
